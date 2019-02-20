Liverpool accomplish this feat for just second time ever following Champions League stalemate vs Bayern Munich

Liverpool may not have won against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, but that still doesn’t mean it’s all doom and gloom for Reds fans.

Following their 0-0 draw with Bayern, Jurgen Klopp’s side will now have to go to the Allianz Arena next month and win, or come away with a score draw, in order to progress into the quarter finals, a feat that’ll be difficult given their German opponents’ home form.

The Reds had a number of chances to score during the match, however they squandered every single one of them as Bayern came away from Anfield with a clean sheet firmly in the bag.

Given that the Reds drew with Bayern last night, it now means that the Merseyside club have gone 20 European home games in a row without defeat, a feat that they’ve now managed to accomplish just twice in the club’s history.

DWDDWWWWWWDWWDWWWWWD Liverpool are unbeaten in 20 consecutive European matches at Anfield for only the second time in their history. pic.twitter.com/HmfG5WxDL7 — Coral (@Coral) February 19, 2019

It’s a mightily impressive feat for Liverpool to achieve, especially when you consider they’ve had to play sides like Bayern, Borussia Dortmund, Man City, Man United and PSG at home in that time frame.

Given their fantastic form at home in Europe, should they manage to get past Bayern and advance into the quarter finals, Reds fans will surely be confident in beating any team they come up against at Anfield.

They may not have won yesterday, but Klopp’s men still made a little bit of history in the process.

Not a bad day, all things considered!