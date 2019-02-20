Chelsea manager candidate expected to clinch SHOCK transfer raid for £90m Manchester United star

Chelsea managerial candidate Frank Lampard is being linked with a possible transfer raid for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium international is not currently playing much at Old Trafford and was notably close to rejoining the Blues from Everton before eventually opting for Man Utd back in 2017.

With Chelsea only managing to bring in Gonzalo Higuain on loan this January, it may be that more firepower is needed up front, and the Sun suggest Lukaku could be a realistic target.

They also put West Ham youngster Declan Rice and Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell as other potential new signings under Lampard, who is currently impressing in his first season in management with Derby County.

The former England midfielder is a Chelsea legend and would surely be a popular appointment after this poor spell under Maurizio Sarri.

Still, it remains to be seen if CFC will in fact gamble on him just yet, though if they do it could also mean a return for his old team-mate Lukaku at Stamford Bridge as well.