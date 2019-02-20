Rio Ferdinand picks team that can beat Real Madrid and Barcelona to Champions League win

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has tipped Manchester City to win the Champions League this season after a bit of a dip from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Spanish sides have dominated the competition in recent times, with Real winning four of the last five finals, with Barca winning the other in the 2014/15 season.

We’ve also had two all-La Liga finals in that time, with two of Real Madrid’s wins coming against rivals Atletico Madrid in 2014 and 2016.

Still, City look in great shape this season and clearly impressed Ferdinand with their performance tonight, as they came from behind late on to win 3-2 away to Schalke.

Pep Guardiola’s side had been trailing 2-1 until the closing stages, when a quickfire double from Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling made the difference.

Speaking on BT Sport’s coverage afterwards, the former England international said he’d tipped City at the start of the season and feels they are the best-placed side to pounce on the decline of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“I had City down as favourites at the beginning of the season to win this competition. I think the depth they’ve got in their squad is unrivalled in this tournament,” Ferdinand is quoted in the Daily Mirror.

“You see the other big teams, the Real Madrids, the Barcas, they’re not at the level they were. They’re still a good level but not the all conquering team they were before.

“It’s open this year but I think City are the team in the best possible position squad wise, depth wise to really capitalise on that.”