Raheem Sterling mocks the media after dramatic late winner for Manchester City

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling mocked the British media after scoring a dramatic late winner for his club in their Champions League clash against Schalke.

The England international has often been the target of some papers for no obvious reason, drawing plenty of negative headlines in recent years for perfectly ordinary things that other footballers seem to get away with.

However, Sterling was undoubtedly the hero for City tonight as he struck a well-taken goal late on for Pep Guardiola’s side as they completed a dramatic comeback against Schalke from 2-1 down.

Tweeting after the game, the 24-year-old was genuinely surprised to see positive headlines doing the rounds about him in celebration of his winning goal.

Wow nice headlines….. gonna make a screenshot of these cause it might not happen soon again ?? https://t.co/ark369UeZ5 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) February 20, 2019

Sterling joked he should screen shot them for future reference as he imagines the press will soon be back to their old ways and find something nasty to write about him.

Way to take on the haters, Raheem!