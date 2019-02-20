Manchester United handed boost in pursuit of potential Real Madrid transfer raid

Manchester United transfer target Toni Kroos reportedly wants to leave Real Madrid and is keen on a move to the Premier League next in a boost for the Red Devils.

This is according to Spanish outlet Diario Gol, who suggest Kroos is in fact close to accepting a move to England after deciding he wants a new challenge abroad after all he’s achieved with Real Madrid.

Diario Gol do not specifically name any club the Germany international could be heading to, but he was recently linked with Man Utd by another Spanish source Don Balon.

It makes sense that United could be keen on landing Kroos in midfield after the retirement of Michael Carrick last summer, with the 29-year-old a similar style of deep-lying playmaker to the former England man.

MUFC signed Fred in the summer but he’s been a major flop at Old Trafford so far, while Kroos is a proven, experienced performer at the highest level.

The former Bayern Munich man won the treble in his time at the Allianz Arena, and also has a World Cup winners’ medal alongside his three Champions League wins with Real Madrid.

United could surely benefit from a winner like that strengthening a problem position in their team, with Marouane Fellaini also recently leaving and Nemanja Matic looking a little over the hill.