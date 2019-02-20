Menu

Man Utd & Chelsea target Mauro Icardi wants DIVORCE from Wanda Nara after AFFAIR with Inter Milan team-mate

Mauro Icardi is reportedly seeking a divorce from his wife and agent Wanda Nara after a rumoured affair between her and Inter Milan team-mate Marcelo Brozovic.

This shocking claim comes from Calciomercato and has been doing the rounds online for a couple of days now, with Brozovic thought to be seeking legal action over the story.

It remains to be seen if there is any truth to this story, but Nara did seem to fuel speculation over a possible split from Icardi after uploading an Instagram video of herself burning some of their photographs together.

And this all follows a lengthy saga involving Icardi’s future at Inter, with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea strongly linked with the Argentine after he recently lost the club captaincy at the San Siro.

