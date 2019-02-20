Manchester United make breakthrough on one star’s contract, but there’s bad news too…

Manchester United have reportedly made a breakthrough on a new contract for Marcus Rashford after his fine form this season.

The England international has been one of the most improved players at the club since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as manager in December.

And it now seems Rashford’s performances are close to earning him a big new deal until 2025, according to the Daily Mirror.

It’s not all good news for the Red Devils, however, with the Mirror also reporting that there’s seemingly not been any progress made on a new contract for goalkeeper David de Gea.

The Spanish shot-stopper is a hugely important part of this Man Utd team and would be a huge loss, but the Mirror claim he’s not ready to commit his future to MUFC just now.

While United fans will be delighted if they can tie Rashford down, it’s a big worry that they’ve still not got anywhere with De Gea after so long.

The 28-year-old will have just one year left on his contract after this season and one imagines elite clubs will be queuing up for him soon if things don’t change.