(Photos) Megan Barton-Hanson gallery as Tottenham’s Dele Alli sends flirty texts to Love Island star following split from Ruby Mae

Tottenham star Dele Alli has reportedly been getting flirty with Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson after his recent split from Ruby Mae.

This is what friends of Barton-Hanson are alleged to have told the Daily Mirror, though it seems unlikely to lead to anything serious at the moment.

Still, with Spurs ace Alli on the market at the moment, we thought we’d take a look at the stunning Barton-Hanson after their exchanges following meeting at a club.

Here are some of the best pics on the Love Island babe’s Instagram, and she’d certainly be up there with the hottest Premier League WAGs if she were to get involved with Alli at some point…