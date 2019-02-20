Confirmed: Manager reveals why Man Utd are POISED to beat Chelsea & Arsenal to €80m transfer

Lille manager Christophe Galtier has been quoted as saying he expects €80m star Nicolas Pepe to leave for a transfer to a Champions League club that plays in red.

The Ivory Coast international is having a superb season and has been strongly linked with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal in recent times.

However, Galtier has now strongly suggested some kind of deal could be in place for Pepe to move to Old Trafford.

Speaking today, the Lille boss is quoted as saying: ‘Nicolas Pepe is having a great season and he is going to progress further.

‘He has to go to a Champions League club and I do not think he needs an intermediate stage to go as high as possible … in a team playing in red.’

? #Galtier : "Nicolas Pépé réalise une grande saison et il va encore progresser. Il doit aller dans un club de Champions League. A mon sens, il n'a pas besoin d'étape intermédiaire pour aller le plus haut possible. Je le vois bien dans une équipe qui joue en rouge"#RCSALOSC pic.twitter.com/BdhQ5NDuc1 — LOSC (@losclive) February 20, 2019

This of course rules out Chelsea, while Arsenal do play in red but currently look unlikely to make it into next season’s Champions League, and have also not played in the competition this season or last.

In the Premier League, this only leaves United, though it could perhaps also mean Bayern Munich if he decides he fancies the Bundesliga.

MUFC, however, need a signing like Pepe as he’d be a major upgrade on Chilean flop Alexis Sanchez, who will surely be on his way out sooner rather than later.