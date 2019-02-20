Video: Jan Oblak wonder-save keeps out thunderous Cristiano Ronaldo free-kick in Atletico Madrid vs Juventus

Jan Oblak did very well indeed to keep out this absolute rocket of a strike from Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo in tonight’s big Champions League clash.

Atletico Madrid are up against their old nemesis tonight, who scored against them a fair few times for Real Madrid, but they’ve managed to keep him out so far.

This Oblak save shows why he’s one of the finest goalkeepers on the planet, with Ronaldo’s free-kick surely good enough to have beaten most ‘keepers.

Watch the effort and Oblak’s superb handling of it in the video clip below: