Video: Cool as you like from Raheem Sterling to snatch Man City winner at the death

Raheem Sterling showed ice-cool composure to score a dramatic last-minute winner for Manchester City away to Schalke in the Champions League this evening.

City had been trailing 2-1 to the Bundesliga outfit before a stunning free-kick from Leroy Sane levelled things up late on.

City went one better though and grabbed this winner from Sterling, who showed his composure and quality with a neat finish when one-on-one with the Schalke goalkeeper.

The England international has been superb again this season and big goals at big moments like this show just how important he’s become to Pep Guardiola’s side.