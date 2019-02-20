Manchester United transfer target made available for £43-52m in potential bargain of the summer

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to sell Raphael Varane this summer if they receive offers in the region of £43-52million – in what is great news for Manchester United following recent transfer links with the defender.

According to Don Balon‘s report on his asking price falling, Juventus are also interested in Varane ahead of next season, though another Don Balon report recently stated Man Utd were interested, at the time suggesting they’d pay around £70m for the France international.

United were also the sole name linked with Varane in a report yesterday from Diario Gol, and it makes sense that he’d be firmly on their radar.

Despite not looking at his best any longer at the Bernabeu this season, Varane has long shown himself to be one of the finest centre-backs in Europe.

The 25-year-old has won four Champions League titles at Real Madrid, and was also a key performer for the French national side as they won the World Cup last summer.

It’s clear to see how United might view Varane as a considerable upgrade on players like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones in defence, which has been an area of weakness for much of this season.

While performances have improved under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Red Devils will surely be under no illusions that some investment is needed to bring the side closer to the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool next season.

If Don Balon’s claim that Varane is available for potentially as little as £43m proves correct, MUFC should be in there like a flash as they’re unlikely to find a better bargain this summer or any time soon.