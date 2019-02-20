Real Madrid stars URGE club to beat Chelsea in race to sign Champions League-winning coach

Real Madrid players have reportedly urged the club to bring back former manager Zinedine Zidane, beating Chelsea to the Frenchman’s signature.

Zidane has been out of a job ever since leaving Real Madrid at the end of last season, and it looks like some Los Blancos stars are desperate to see the three-time Champions League winner return to the Spanish capital, according to Diario Gol.

As per the report, some of Real’s bigger squad members have been requesting managers that they want to the club to bring in at the end of the season, with a large number of these players begging the club to bring back Zidane.

The report further states that Zidane has an offer to manage Chelsea, thus it looks like Real may not have it all their own way in the fight to seal the French manager’s signature.

Zidane managed to establish a reputation as one of the best managers in the world during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, as the Frenchman won three Champions League titles back-to-back and a La Liga title, as well as numerous other pieces of silverware, during his stint at the club.

Chelsea could be on the lookout for a new manager very soon as well should current boss Maurizio Sarri fail to turn around his side’s form.

The Blues have been dire as of late, and it looks like the Italian’s going to have to perform a small miracle if he’s to keep his job at Stamford Bridge.