Menu

Video: Diego Simeone breaks the internet with X-rated Atletico Madrid goal celebration

Atletico Madrid
Posted by

Pretty much everyone is sharing this incredible Diego Simeone celebration of one of the Atletico Madrid goals against Juventus tonight.

The Spanish giants grabbed themselves a big 2-0 victory over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juve, and Simeone was clearly absolutely loving it.

Watch the videos and take a look at some of the reaction below as Simeone gestured towards his crotch in celebration.

We’re not quite sure what inspired this, but the Argentine always seems to make for great television.

More Stories Diego Simeone