Video: Wojciech Szczesny wonder-save vs Antoine Griezmann sends these Arsenal fans into meltdown

Arsenal fans can’t believe they let Wojciech Szczesny leave for Juventus, especially considering the goalkeeping options they have on their books right now.

And moments like this from the Polish shot-stopper won’t help either, with Antoine Griezmann superbly denied with a finger-tip save onto the bar.

This looked a certain goal for the Atletico Madrid forward in tonight’s big Champions League game against Juventus, but Szczesny saved the day for the visitors.

Here’s a video of the magnificent stop and some of the reaction from Arsenal fans on Twitter…

