Video: Wojciech Szczesny wonder-save vs Antoine Griezmann sends these Arsenal fans into meltdown

Arsenal fans can’t believe they let Wojciech Szczesny leave for Juventus, especially considering the goalkeeping options they have on their books right now.

And moments like this from the Polish shot-stopper won’t help either, with Antoine Griezmann superbly denied with a finger-tip save onto the bar.

This looked a certain goal for the Atletico Madrid forward in tonight’s big Champions League game against Juventus, but Szczesny saved the day for the visitors.

Here’s a video of the magnificent stop and some of the reaction from Arsenal fans on Twitter…

Still hurts that Arsenal sold Szcz?sny for £10m. All because he had a cig in the shower after a game. — Ryan Hunn (@badgoalryry) February 20, 2019

Are you man seeing Sczezny? Dpmo and we’re here stuck with Leno and Cech — Phil Mudira Jecha (@zidonphl) February 20, 2019

Why tf did arsenal sell Szczesny? — Will (@flowsacc) February 20, 2019

why the fuck did arsenal sell Szcz?sny — Wahab Al Fares (@WahabFares203) February 20, 2019

What a save by Szcz?sny, come back to us. ? — Janaarthanan N (@Jengaa_N) February 20, 2019

What a save by Szcz?sny remind me why did we sell him ?? — Ian (@ezzeeegooner) February 20, 2019