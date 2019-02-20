Video: “Ultimate leader” – Brilliant moment from Roma’s Daniele De Rossi has these fans singing his praises

Daniele De Rossi showed true leadership for Roma in their match against Bologna on Monday, something that saw a whole host of fans laud him on social media.

De Rossi, who has been at Roma for near enough 20 years now, is a club legend already, however we feel his status amongst Roma fans may have been boosted a little following his actions on Monday.

After being subbed on in the second half, De Rossi was handed the captain’s armband by Alessandro Florenzi, however De Rossi quickly through the armband back at the defender, something that saw the midfielder praised on Twitter.

Following De Rossi’s moment, fans flocked to Twitter to share their love for De Rossi.

We’ve picked out a few of these tweets, which can be seen down below.

True leadership from a true leader. Always great to see!

This is a captain. De Rossi doesn’t need an armband to know he leads Roma. pic.twitter.com/SmaRdDs6Pz — Shawn Whelchel (@ShawnWhelchel) February 18, 2019

Daniele de Rossi being subbed on for Roma this evening. Alessandro Florenzi gives him the captain’s armband and he angrily throws it back to him ? Ultimate leader ?#ForzaRoma #RomaBologna pic.twitter.com/r87bZ9ZmEa — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) February 18, 2019

De Rossi comes on, and throws the captain’s armband back to Florenzi. A true leader is more than mere symbols. https://t.co/jZY78etvUu — Erik Carenholm (@Carenholm) February 19, 2019

True leader doesn't need an armband. What I love about #DeRossi … pic.twitter.com/p2BmATaDXx — Richard Whittle (@RichWman) February 18, 2019

De Rossi, coming in as a substitute in #RomaBologna, refused when Florenzi, who started as Roma captain, were trying to give him the captain armband. Captain with a Capital C. https://t.co/jpRaNlwT1N — Monchibio di Francesco (Jody) (@antoniusjody86) February 18, 2019