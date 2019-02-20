Menu

Video: “Ultimate leader” – Brilliant moment from Roma’s Daniele De Rossi has these fans singing his praises

Bologna FC 1909
Daniele De Rossi showed true leadership for Roma in their match against Bologna on Monday, something that saw a whole host of fans laud him on social media.

De Rossi, who has been at Roma for near enough 20 years now, is a club legend already, however we feel his status amongst Roma fans may have been boosted a little following his actions on Monday.

After being subbed on in the second half, De Rossi was handed the captain’s armband by Alessandro Florenzi, however De Rossi quickly through the armband back at the defender, something that saw the midfielder praised on Twitter.

Following De Rossi’s moment, fans flocked to Twitter to share their love for De Rossi.

We’ve picked out a few of these tweets, which can be seen down below.

True leadership from a true leader. Always great to see!

