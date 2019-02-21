Menu

Confirmed Arsenal XI vs BATE Borisov sees Ozil start but these fans are still not happy with some Emery decisions

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has brought Mesut Ozil back into his starting XI for tonight’s Europa League clash against BATE Borisov at the Emirates Stadium.

While that’s undoubtedly one of the biggest talking points in terms of team news ahead of the Gunners’ game tonight, some fans are still not happy with Emery’s decisions.

MORE: Video: Wojciech Szczesny wonder-save vs Antoine Griezmann sends these Arsenal fans into meltdown

It’s unclear why, but the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Lucas Torreira and January loan signing Denis Suarez all start on the bench for Arsenal in this important clash which they go into 1-0 down on aggregate from the first leg last week.

Emery could probably have had one or more of those players in alongside Ozil, but it seems the Spanish tactician is for some reason reluctant to use some of his best players.

More Stories / Latest News

Suarez, in fairness, has only recently joined the club so may still be settling in, but it’s also hard to understand the logic of signing him in the middle of the season without involving him as quickly as possible.

Here’s some of the reaction to the Arsenal confirmed XI tonight…

More Stories Mesut Ozil Unai Emery