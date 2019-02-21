Confirmed Arsenal XI vs BATE Borisov sees Ozil start but these fans are still not happy with some Emery decisions

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has brought Mesut Ozil back into his starting XI for tonight’s Europa League clash against BATE Borisov at the Emirates Stadium.

While that’s undoubtedly one of the biggest talking points in terms of team news ahead of the Gunners’ game tonight, some fans are still not happy with Emery’s decisions.

It’s unclear why, but the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Lucas Torreira and January loan signing Denis Suarez all start on the bench for Arsenal in this important clash which they go into 1-0 down on aggregate from the first leg last week.

Emery could probably have had one or more of those players in alongside Ozil, but it seems the Spanish tactician is for some reason reluctant to use some of his best players.

Suarez, in fairness, has only recently joined the club so may still be settling in, but it’s also hard to understand the logic of signing him in the middle of the season without involving him as quickly as possible.

Here’s some of the reaction to the Arsenal confirmed XI tonight…

Why did we sign Suárez again? https://t.co/gXSiOTbD3T — ozrikk (@ozrikk) February 21, 2019

Happy Ozil starts but Xhaka picked over Torreira? Suarez once again not in the starting line up. Mkhitaryan/Iwobi continues to start. @UnaiEmery_ your neck is on the line if somehow we don't get through today. #Afc #EuropaLeague https://t.co/8U8XMilCZk — SM. (@SmitMehtaAFC) February 21, 2019

What was the point of getting Suarez if we’re not gonna play him — TorreiraArsenal (@quinnemily2000) February 21, 2019

No Suarez No party — LucasTxrreira (@Fredster_7) February 21, 2019

Why the fuck is Cech, lichsteiner Iwobi and miki starting in a must win game. Suarez still not good enough to get in this poor excuse of a team. Utterly bizzare #afc — Kanö ?? (@Kane2602) February 21, 2019

Why Emery has to drop either of Xhaka or Torreira to bring in Guendouzi. Wtf is wrong with him. It was a monstrous midfield when Xhaka n Torreira started together. N now he didn't start Sokratis n don't even consider Jenko a player. — Ryan Hathway (@HathwayRyan) February 21, 2019

Why play Lichtsteiner? ?Emery always annoy me with his line ups, but I’m glad seeing Mesut back. #COYG — God’s Own (@iam_Dafwizzy) February 21, 2019