Video: Arsenal take early lead as great play by Aubameyang forces own-goal

Arsenal have settled the nerves with an early goal against BATE Borisov this evening to make it 1-0 on the night and 1-1 on aggregate in this Europa League tie.

Great wing play by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang forced the error from a BATE defender, who didn’t have his finest hour as he passed the ball into the back of his own net.

Arsenal fans will hope this can be the start of what should really be a comfortable victory, considering the calibre of the opposition.

Still, they can take little for granted after their own patchy form this season and of course their defeat in Belarus last week…