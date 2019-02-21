Unai Emery reveals what he told Mesut Ozil after Arsenal comeback, plus Laurent Koscielny injury update

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has spoken about the return of Mesut Ozil to his starting XI tonight against BATE Borisov.

The German playmaker has been largely frozen out at the Emirates Stadium this season since Emery came in to replace Arsene Wenger.

Ozil was absent last week as Arsenal fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat against BATE in Belarus, but he was able to help the team back to form tonight as they won the second leg 3-0 at home to make it through to the next round.

Emery admits this was better from Ozil, and says he told the 30-year-old this after the game.

‘I said to him carry on, be available like today, like the last two weeks,’ Emery was quoted by football.london.

‘Today I am happy, it was like what we want from him.’

The Spanish tactician also appeared to provide a positive injury update on defender Laurent Koscielny, who had to go off against BATE.

It seems the Frenchman’s knock isn’t too serious and Emery hopes he could be back in action for Arsenal’s next game against Southampton, as tweeted below by Ben Dinnery:

Mustafi speaking to BT Sport about the injury suffered by Laurent Koscielny. "I hope it's nothing serious. He had a smile on his face when he came off." Unai Emery confirms it was a muscular problem. "I hope he's okay for Sunday." #AFC pic.twitter.com/3C44DuharC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) February 21, 2019

All in all, a better night for Arsenal fans, who will hope to see more of Ozil from now on and also a fully fit Koscielny to boost their defence after various problems at the back this season.