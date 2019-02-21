Alex Iwobi sends strong message to Unai Emery over Mesut Ozil situation at Arsenal

Arsenal star Alex Iwobi has sent a pretty strong message over Mesut Ozil’s role in the team after a lack of action under manager Unai Emery this season.

The German playmaker came back in to the starting line up this evening as Arsenal beat BATE Borisov 3-0 in their Europa League second leg clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Iwobi clearly felt Ozil made the desired impact for the Gunners as he spoke about his quality after the game, which sounded like a nudge at Emery to play him a lot more often.

The Nigeria international insists he and his team-mates see how good Ozil is in training, and that the three goals the team scored against BATE today were down to his presence on the pitch.

Arsenal fans will now just be hoping Emery takes this on board and stops this bizarre freezing-out of the 30-year-old, who, for all his flaws, has generally been one of the finest creative players in the Premier League since he joined Arsenal back in 2013.

Here’s Iwobi on Ozil, as per Sam Dean in the tweet below: