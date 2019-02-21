(Photo) Mesut Ozil sends out emotional message after making Arsenal comeback vs BATE Borisov

Mesut Ozil has posted a photo on his Instagram page from Arsenal’s win over BATE Borisov in the Europa League this evening.

Accompanying the picture is an emotional message from the German playmaker as he describes it as ‘such a good feeling’ to get back onto the pitch in tonight’s game.

This follows the Ozil missing plenty of big games for the Gunners this season, with manager Unai Emery not making him as key a member of the team as he’s been in the past.

It clearly meant a lot for Ozil to be playing for the club again as he opened up on Instagram…