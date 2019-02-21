Barcelona hold interest in €100m+ valued Man Utd star but ambitious swoop unlikely

Barcelona are reportedly keen on Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford, but it’s added that even the Catalan giants are aware of the difficulty involved in such a swoop.

The 21-year-old has come through the youth ranks at Old Trafford and has established himself as a key figure for the senior side over the last four years.

Scoring 42 goals in 155 appearances, the England international has proven his quality again particularly under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. It would appear as though he has a bright future ahead of him, with United surely having no interest in letting him leave Old Trafford.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo though, Barcelona are said to have Rashford on their transfer radar as they look to bolster their attacking options, although it’s added he’s likely to cost in excess of €100m and it’s even suggested Barca are fully aware of how difficult it would be to prise him away.

Luis Suarez turned 32 in January and has seemingly shown a decline in his clinical edge up front, albeit he has respectable tallies of 16 goals and eight assists in 33 appearances so far this season.

Nevertheless, with a glaring lack of quality behind him to offer competition, it has to be an area in which Barcelona look to strengthen this summer for the short term and long term.

However, it has to be said that Rashford wouldn’t seem like the most realistic of options given his importance to United, and so it would come as no surprise to many if the reigning La Liga champions were forced to look elsewhere.

As for United, with Rashford pushing his way to the front of the queue under Solskjaer to lead the line, a resurgent Red Devils will hope that he can continue to fire them towards a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as success in the FA Cup and Champions League this year.