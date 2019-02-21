Video: Callum Hudson-Odoi caps rare appearance for Chelsea with goal vs Malmo

Callum Hudson-Odoi has capped a rare start for Chelsea tonight with a goal against Malmo in tonight’s Europa League clash.

The 18-year-old is considered a huge talent, and has shown what he’s capable of this evening with this strike to make it 3-0 against Malmo.

Watch the Hudson-Odoi goal video below as the England youth international confidently drives into the box before drilling in low and hard into the far corner.

Chelsea fans will now be hoping to see far more of this exciting youngster as he seems to impress like this whenever he gets on the pitch…