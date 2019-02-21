Chelsea and Liverpool both set sights on 17-year-old Monaco starlet

Monaco could reportedly be forced to fend off Chelsea and Liverpool this summer, as the Premier League giants are eying a move for Khephren Thuram.

The 17-year-old has impressed at youth level for the Ligue 1 outfit, while he has also featured for the senior side this season in the Champions League and Coupe de la Ligue.

In turn, he is undoubtedly highly regarded at Monaco, but as noted by the Daily Mail, he has yet to sign a professional contract and so that has led to interest from Chelsea and Liverpool as they could swoop and wrap up a deal for a small compensation fee.

Expectations are undoubtedly high for the youngster given he is the son of France legend Lilian Thuram, and he has certainly shown early promise to suggest that he does have a bright future ahead of him.

With that in mind, Monaco will surely be desperate to reach an agreement on a professional contract sooner rather than later, whether that’s to secure his long-term future at the club or to merely avoid a situation in which they are forced to let him leave for less than what they perceive to be a fair valuation.

Time will tell if an exit materialises, but Chelsea and Liverpool are seemingly keen to snap him up, albeit it remains to be seen if he’s ready to leave his homeland at such a young age with arguably neither Premier League giant likely to be able to offer him regular playing time to develop his game and improve further.

That must surely be a key factor in any decision too, as Monaco have proven in recent years that they’re more than prepared to show faith in their young stars such as Kylian Mbappe and Anthony Martial, and won’t stand in the way of letting them leave if it results in a big-money move elsewhere.