‘Finally Sarri listens’ – Chelsea boss widely praised by these fans for handing rare start to player vs Malmo

Chelsea fans are pretty happy with a Maurizio Sarri team selection this evening for a change as Callum Hudson-Odoi gets a start.

The Blues are already 2-1 up on aggregate in this Europa League tie against Malmo, who they welcome to Stamford Bridge this evening.

And with the Carabao Cup final a few days away, it makes sense that Sarri is perhaps more willing than usual to rotate his side and hand opportunities to some who don’t usually play as much.

Hudson-Odoi is a name we’ve heard a lot about recently, with the 18-year-old looking one of the brightest talents in the country, and one Chelsea have sadly overlooked.

Still, the England youth international has his opportunity tonight and CFC fans are delighted with the news.

Many are also glad to see Jorginho out of the team, as well as Marcos Alonso being replaced by Emerson Palmieri at left-back.

Here’s a look at some of the tweets going around from Chelsea supporters ahead of tonight’s game…

Finally Sarri listens. ?? — Alex Stone (@_alexgstone) February 21, 2019

Finally CHO starts.. — Navin Ahmed (@Nav_cfc) February 21, 2019

YES HUDSON ODOI STARTS I SWEAR DOWN IF SARRI DIDNT START HIM HED BE ON HIS FUCKING DEATHBED AHAAAAA — Farrell (@Farrellfutbol) February 21, 2019

My man Callum Hudson Odoi is starting ? https://t.co/6IwrXQwBZx — rocky (@NotThatRocky) February 21, 2019

No Alonso, no Jorginho, Hudson Odoi starting? What have you done with Sarri? — MILLZ_YT (@MRaiYT) February 21, 2019

Yes Luiz Jorginho and Alonso been dropped! Only Willian left! ? — Rob Littlejohn (@roblj23) February 21, 2019

Finally !! no fucking Luiz, Alonso and JORGINHO in the starting ?????? https://t.co/KaCZ6LZoMx — JJevafrass Music?? (@JJevafrass) February 21, 2019