Chelsea linked with €50m+ Serie A starlet, but Juventus hold meeting with agent

Chelsea are reportedly keen on Roma starlet Nicolo Zaniolo, but Juventus are said to have met with the youngster’s agent on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old has made quite the impression so far this season, taking his chance of first-team football at Roma with both hands and has scored five goals and provided two assists in 23 appearances.

SEE MORE: Maurizio Sarri paired with new job amid talk of facing Chelsea sack

Widely regarded as one of the top talents in Italy currently, there is little doubt that Zaniolo is capable of having a key impact for club and country in the future.

However, whether or not that’s as a Roma player remains to be seen, as Calciomercato report, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, that Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici met with the youngster’s agent on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, it’s added that Zaniolo could fetch a transfer fee in excess of €50m and Roma don’t wish to lose their prized asset, and so it remains to be seen whether or not an exit will actually materialise with Chelsea and Real Madrid specifically noted as being interested too.

From a Chelsea perspective though, if they do wish to snap up the talented teenager, they will arguably have to move quickly if Juve are already holding a meeting with his agent.

With Mateo Kovacic expected to return to Real Madrid at the end of the season when his loan spell ends, coupled with the likes of Danny Drinkwater and Ruben Loftus-Cheek failing to get much of a look in this season, the midfield appears to be a problem for Chelsea.

With that in mind, Zaniolo could be a key addition to bolster that department, and based on the flair, creativity and goal threat that he has offered Roma so far this season, he could be a very sensible signing for any of the interested parties noted above.