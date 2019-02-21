Maurizio Sarri names the three positions Chelsea youngster could play for the club

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has explained his current plan with youngster Ethan Ampadu as he looks to edge closer to becoming a first-team regular.

The highly-rated 18-year-old first burst onto the scene at Stamford Bridge last season, but perhaps hasn’t kicked on as much as some would have hoped since then.

Still, Sarri seems to rate Ampadu highly, and has suggested part of the reason for easing him into the senior side slowly is because he is not currently sure what his best position would be.

The Wales international has usually looked most at home in central midfield, but Sarri insists he could potentially have a future in as many as three positions for the Blues.

Speaking about Ampadu after tonight’s Europa League win over Malmo, the Italian tactician explained that the teenager could be a midfielder, a centre-back or a full-back in the future, and the club need to work out what will suit him best.

Sarri on Ampadu: "We need to find the right position on the pitch for Ampadu. We are trying him as a midfielder, centre back and full back. We need to have a clear idea. From now until the end of the season, we have to decide, otherwise it is diffficult to improve." #CFC #CHEMAL — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 21, 2019

This could be exciting for CFC supporters eager to see the youngster come through, as that surely just means more roles available for him to fill if and when he’s needed.