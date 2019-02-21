Manchester United can clinch romantic transfer for less than £87million

Manchester United can reportedly clinch the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus for less than £87million, according to Don Balon‘s update on the saga that has emerged today.

The Portugal international has been linked with a sensational return to Old Trafford by Diario Gol today, and it seems the player would be affordable by United’s standards.

As Diario Gol say, Don Balon also back up the claim that Ronaldo seems dissatisfied with how life at Juventus has panned out since his move from Real Madrid in the summer, leading to interest from Man Utd.

It’s worth noting that the 34-year-old has been linked several times with the Red Devils since leaving the club back in 2009 and it’s not happened, but it makes sense that his old club could still be interested.

United would no doubt see Ronaldo as an upgrade on Alexis Sanchez in attack, and his return to Manchester would only add to the buoyant mood at the club right now since club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also returned as interim manager back in December.