Emiliano Sala may have signed INVALID contract prior to £15m transfer to Cardiff City

Reports claim that Emiliano Sala possibly signed an invalid contract with Cardiff City prior to his tragic death after his plane crashed last month.

Sala’s body was found two weeks ago in the wreckage of the plane in the English Channel, while the search for pilot David Ibbotson is set to continue.

While his funeral took place last weekend, the shock over Sala’s death is still felt, but the legal row over his transfer fee could now become a more prominent issue amid fresh updates.

According to The Telegraph, it’s been suggested that the Argentine may have signed an invalid contract with Cardiff, and so he wasn’t registered to play for them last month after his £15m transfer went through.

In turn, that would then raise the argument that he wasn’t a Cardiff player at the time of his death as his signature was required for a revised contract, and so the transfer fee may not have to be paid.

However, that will now have to be determined as this sad story takes an unwanted twist in terms of trying to clarify and confirm the footballing repercussions of the tragedy.