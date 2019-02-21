Ernesto Valverde wants influential Barcelona ace to stay as exit threat looms this summer

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde is reportedly eager to see Ivan Rakitic remain at the Nou Camp, amid ongoing speculation linking him with a move to Inter.

The 30-year-old arrived at Barca in 2014, and has gone on to make over 50 appearances in each of the campaigns he’s spent with the club.

That is likely to continue this year, as the Croatian international has made 36 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing six assists.

In turn, that shows that he still has a fundamental part to play in Valverde’s plans moving forward, and the Spanish tactician will be keen to see him remain.

However, as noted by Sport, there is a real threat that Rakitic opts to move on at the end of the season, with a switch to Inter being heavily touted.

Given the reasons above, it comes as no surprise that it’s added that Valverde is not in favour of such an exit, and wants Barcelona to thrash out a deal with his midfield stalwart on a contract renewal to extend his stay with the Catalan giants.

Time will tell if an agreement is reached between the two parties, but with the report going on to suggest that his wife is open to the idea of a move to Milan, it could be difficult to stop it from happening.

As per Calciomercato, it’s even claimed that Rakitic has given a move to the Nerazzurri the green light. Further, while Barcelona don’t see his renewal as a priority, Inter’s offer is already on the table and that will surely be of real concern for those hoping he isn’t going to leave this summer.