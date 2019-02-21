‘It’s the same as sitting in school’ – Chelsea star offers insight into Sarri’s methods at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has compared Maurizio Sarri to a school teacher while insisting he will do his job no matter who is in charge.

The Blues have endured a difficult 2018-19 campaign under the Italian’s stewardship, slipping to sixth in the Premier League with only the Carabao Cup and the Europa League left to play for.

Three defeats in their last five games has seen pressure pile on Sarri, with many experts and supporters questioning his stubborn tactics and lack of a backup plan when things are going wrong.

Next up for Chelsea is Malmo in the second leg of their round of 32 European tie on Thursday, before the League Cup final against Manchester City this weekend.

Ahead of their latest clash at Stamford Bridge, Rudiger has offered an insight into Sarri’s methods on the training ground, revealing that he spends a lot of time going over tactical plans, in the same way as a teacher might structure a lesson in a school.

Sarri has introduced an extra training session for his players on match days and although he has been widely criticised for doing so, Rudiger is adamant that the extra physical work is not causing any issues.

“It’s not like we are doing box-to-box runs. It’s not physical, it’s just the tactical things he likes to do,” said the German full-back, as per Sky Sports.

“It’s the same if you sit in the school the whole time listening to someone. At the end of the day you have to do your job.”

Chelsea won 2-1 against Malmo last week in Sweden which will see them hold a slender advantage over their opponents in west London this evening, but they will be expected to win comfortably at home to progress to the last 16.

It’s matchday in the @EuropaLeague and the Blues have the lead in this tie! COME ON CHELSEA! ? #CHEMAL pic.twitter.com/A94iHh57Mc — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 21, 2019

Rudiger went on to discuss the importance of Sunday’s final against City, before revealing that the team’s poor run of results is taking its toll on the players.

“First of all, let’s speak about the game tomorrow [Thursday] because it’s important for us to stay in this competition and fight to win it,” he continued – as per Sky Sports.

“Then, on Sunday, a big game against City at Wembley. That will show the truth. That will show our way this season.

“The truth in terms of keeping up with opponents like City, and also Liverpool and Tottenham.

“You always play for your manager, but you want results. You want to win. No player on earth likes to have the kind of run we’ve had.”