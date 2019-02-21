Manchester United ready to sell two big names to fund £130m transfer battle with Real Madrid

Manchester United are reportedly ready to sell the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku in a bid to fund the potential transfer of Jadon Sancho.

The Borussia Dortmund winger is being increasingly linked with the Red Devils lately, with the Daily Mirror recently linking them with the England wonderkid.

However, Don Balon report that United are in a potential battle with Real Madrid for Sancho, who would cost around £130million.

That is an astronomical fee to pay for an 18-year-old, though as Don Balon note, it’s not dissimilar for the crazy fee Dortmund also got from Barcelona for Ousmane Dembele.

Sancho looks another top young talent who could become one of the best in the world, and Man Utd would clearly benefit from a pacey and skilful attacker like him in their squad.

Sanchez has struggled at Old Trafford and makes sense as a player the club could try to offload this summer, while Lukaku is now also behind Marcus Rashford in the pecking order for that centre-forward spot.

United fans will hope they can manage to land Sancho at some point, though Don Balon suggest that the teenager is not currently keen on returning to England.

This could mean it’s advantage Real Madrid in this transfer battle, which would be good news for Los Blancos fans as the team continue to chase a genuine Cristiano Ronaldo replacement.