Video: Jorginho’s reaction as Chelsea fans appear to boo him when he’s subbed on vs Malmo

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho’s only response was to smile as he seemed to be booed by Blues fans as he entered the Stamford Bridge pitch this evening.

Jorginho has not had the best time at Chelsea, but this reaction seems uncalled for for a player who is perhaps more the victim of Maurizio Sarri’s style of play than anything else.

The Italy international shone under Sarri at Napoli, but CFC fans are clearly not too happy with him becoming such an important member of their side this season.

Jorginho started on the bench today, but came on in the 75th minute for Ross Barkley and got a frosty reception from the home fans, which seemed to amuse him…