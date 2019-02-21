Liverpool star’s house BURGLED for SECOND time while playing in Champions League

While featuring for Liverpool in their Champions League clash against Bayern on Tuesday night, Sadio Mane’s house was reportedly burgled.

The Merseyside giants were held to a goalless draw in the first leg of their last-16 tie with the Bundesliga champions, with Mane playing the entire 90 minutes.

SEE MORE: Chelsea and Liverpool both set sights on 17-year-old Monaco starlet

Unfortunately for the 26-year-old, he received bad news after the game as it’s reported by The Sun that he found out his house had been burgled for the second time while playing in a Champions League encounter.

Clearly picking their time to strike while fully aware the star and his family and friends are at Anfield, it remains to be seen what security measures are put in place moving forward to avoid another frustrating and upsetting occurrence from happening.

It’s claimed that watches, mobile phones and car keys were stolen in the raid, with police noting that it happened between 6pm and 11.45pm on Tuesday night.

Mane was last burgled in November 2017 while playing for Liverpool against Maribor in the Champions League, with Dejan Lovren also said to have had his house broken into on the same night before the raiders were disturbed.

It’s hoped that the club work with the players to avoid such situations happening again as ultimately it’s clearly a well thought out and planned strategy from those involved.