Barcelona consider transfer raid for Liverpool star who’s snubbed Real Madrid

Barcelona are reportedly considering a number of attacking options to join the club in the summer transfer window, among those Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Big names like Jadon Sancho, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe are also in Barca’s thinking, according to Don Balon, with Mbappe said to be the preferred choice of Lionel Messi.

Any of these would be exciting additions to Barcelona, with the Catalan giants looking in need of a bit of a shake-up as Luis Suarez ages and looks past his peak, while Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele have been somewhat inconsistent since joining the club last season.

Liverpool fans won’t want to see star player Salah leave, but Don Balon claim the Egypt international is on their radar and that he’s previously snubbed Real Madrid.

The La Liga pair have a bitter rivalry, so Salah’s reluctance to move to the Bernabeu would probably go down well at the Nou Camp.

However, Don Balon’s report explains that, after signing Coutinho, Barcelona cannot raid Liverpool again until 2021 without paying a penalty fee of €100million.

Still, the 26-year-old may be a long-term target for Barcelona, and 2021 could be just the right time for someone like him to come in and replace Messi.