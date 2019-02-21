Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp name-checks ‘unbelievable’ Manchester United star ahead of big game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised the improvement of Manchester United midfielders Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Speaking ahead of the big game between Liverpool and Man Utd in the Premier League this weekend, Klopp discussed the great job done at Old Trafford so far by interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who replaced Jose Mourinho in December.

Liverpool will surely have a harder time against United this weekend than they did when they met earlier in the season and won 3-1 fairly comfortably to ultimately send Mourinho packing.

Klopp seems aware of this, praising Solskjaer for the work he’s done, highlighting the improvement of Pogba and Herrera in particular, singling out the Spaniard’s current form as ‘unbelievable’.

‘It’s outstanding. I think Ander Herrera is in the best period of his life, it’s unbelievable how he’s playing,’ Klopp is quoted in the Manchester Evening News.

‘Pogba is Pogba again. The work-rate of the strikers is unbelievable. They always had the speed but now they’re using it in the right moments.’

The pair were certainly the stand-out performers for MUFC when they won 2-0 away to Chelsea in the FA Cup on Monday, and one imagines Liverpool will have to be on top of their game to keep them quiet on Sunday.