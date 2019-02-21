(Photo) Liverpool star parks swish £250,000 car in disabled bay

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino was seen to park his £250,000 car in a disabled parking bay while he went out for dinner.

According to the Daily Mail, the Brazil international was out with Reds team-mates Alisson and Alberto Moreno when this incident occurred.

It’s hardly a good look from Firmino, who could face a £1000 fine for this offence, though that’s a drop in the ocean for a player the Mail claim earns £180,000 a week at Anfield.

Here’s their picture of Firmino’s yellow Lamborghini in the disabled bay…