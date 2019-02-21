(Photo) Manchester United legend joins Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for training session ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got a visit from legendary Red Devils defender Rio Ferdinand at training today.

The club’s official account posted a photo of the pair together, pointing out that both scored famous late winners against Liverpool in their playing days at Old Trafford.

United host their rivals this weekend and will be desperate to continue their fine run under Solskjaer and put a major dent in Liverpool’s title hopes.

Fans will hope Ferdinand’s presence can help inspire players even further for this Sunday’s big game…