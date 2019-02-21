Maurizio Sarri paired with new job amid talk of facing Chelsea sack

Maurizio Sarri reportedly had dinner with a key figure with links to Roma as speculation remains rife over his future at Chelsea.

The Italian tactician is under immense pressure currently as the Blues continue to toil after an impressive start to the season.

Aside from dropping out of the top four in the Premier League table, they were knocked out of the FA Cup on Monday night and have suffered heavy defeats to Bournemouth and Manchester City in recent weeks.

Coupled with question marks being raised over whether or not the former Napoli boss can successfully implement his preferred style of play at Stamford Bridge, he appears to be on the edge ahead of the League Cup final this weekend.

That’s the suggestion from the Guardian, who claim that defeat on Sunday could ultimately end up costing him his job with Chelsea.

Time will tell if that happens, but it’s been reported in Italy that Sarri could perhaps be thinking ahead and safeguarding his own career by plotting his next move after west London.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Republicca, it’s suggested that Sarri had dinner with Franco Baldini in London this week, who is a personal advisor to Roma president James Pallotta.

In turn, it’s claimed that Sarri could be eyed by the Giallorossi as a successor for Eusebio Di Francesco, who has suffered with his own struggles and setbacks this season.

Roma are currently in their own battle in Serie A to secure a top-four finish to qualify for the Champions League, and perhaps if they fail to do so, a change could be made on the bench, as hinted at in the report above.

Assuming Sarri is available this summer, which he is currently not and so it seems a little ambitious to start discussing a move to Rome already, the report above would suggest that he’s being eyed as the next Roma boss.