Video: Just look what it means to Unai Emery as Shkodran Mustafi makes it 2-0 to Arsenal

Arsenal manager Unai Emery celebrated wildly as Shkodran Mustafi headed home to make it 2-0 against BATE Borisov at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

This means the Gunners are finally ahead in the tie with a 2-1 aggregate lead, having fallen to a shock 1-0 loss in Belarus last week.

The Europa League could be an important competition for Arsenal this season as they face a fight to make it into the top four, so could do well to win this trophy in order to make sure they qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Mustafi’s header tonight should rest some nerves for Arsenal as they now look set to overcome this potential banana skin…