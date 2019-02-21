Nantes have been fined £18,250 due to supporters setting off flares during matches as part of their ongoing tributes to Emiliano Sala.

The Argentine tragically died after the plane in which he was travelling in crashed over the English Channel last month, claiming his life and that of pilot David Ibbotson.

SEE MORE: Emiliano Sala may have signed INVALID contract prior to £15m transfer to Cardiff City

His funeral took place in his hometown last weekend, while the search for Ibbotson’s body will continue as it’s hoped his family are able to have that same closure too.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Ligue 1’s disciplinary commission have fined Nantes £18,250 in total after supporters set off flares during games as part of their tribute to their former striker, initially after he went missing and again since.

On one hand, there are safety measures and regulations to consider for the governing body, but given the circumstances and for what they were using them for, this seems very, very harsh…