Video: People are freaking out about this clip of Neymar and his Mum

Manchester United FC
It’s fair to say this video of Neymar and his Mum is getting a lot of attention – for understandable reasons.

We can’t confidently say whether or not this is more of a thing in Brazil, but watch this clip below as the injured Paris Saint-Germain star gets a bit touchy-feely with his mother.

First he can be seen stroking her backside, and later slapping it, with basically no reaction from her at all.

Whatever does it for you, Neymar. Here’s the video and some reaction to it as it does the rounds on social media…

