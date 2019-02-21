Real Madrid hand boost to Manchester United in pursuit of £105million transfer

Manchester United look to have been given a potentially significant boost to their hopes of sealing the transfer of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

The Daily Mirror recently linked Dybala as one of United’s targets for the summer, while Don Balon claimed the Red Devils were on alert for the Argentine after his asking price fell to around £105million.

And now a fresh update from Don Balon claims Real Madrid have handed United a further boost by ending their interest in Dybala to focus on other targets.

While the 25-year-old could be a fine option for United as an upgrade on the struggling Alexis Sanchez, it seems Real have other ideas in mind.

Don Balon claim the Spanish giants would rather sign an out-and-out striker like Tottenham front-man Harry Kane.

MUFC fans will now hope this gives them a clear run at Dybala ahead of next season, with what could be a potentially crucial signing to bolster their attacking options.

A report elsewhere today suggests big-name attacking players are very much on United’s radar this summer, with Diario Gol linking them with a bid to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo, while stars like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are also on their agenda.