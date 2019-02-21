Jorginho replacement? Chelsea in running to seal bargain midfielder transfer

Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a transfer move for Adrien Rabiot as he nears the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Blues are one of a number of teams listed as bidding for the France international, along with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool and Juventus, according to Don Balon.

It is not yet clear where Rabiot will end up next season as he nears becoming a free agent, but his fine form at PSG has seemingly ensured he’s going to be in-demand.

If Chelsea are interested as Don Balon say, then Rabiot could be a great addition for them after the struggles of Jorginho at Stamford Bridge this season.

While it would be surprising if Maurizio Sarri decided to axe the player he brought with him from Napoli last summer, it is also perfectly possible that the Italian tactician is heading for the sack anyway.

The Guardian have been among the sources to state Sarri’s job is on the line if Chelsea lose the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City at the weekend, and if he leaves, it might be that the west London giants would also look to shake up the way the team currently operates.

It would make sense, therefore, that replacing flop signing Jorginho – for some reason a key component of ‘Sarri-ball’ – would be a priority, and Rabiot could be just the player for that job.

The 23-year-old is one of the finest in Europe in his position, and may be a more well-rounded option for the Chelsea midfield in contrast to the somewhat one-dimensional Jorginho, who looks to have been found out pretty quickly in England.

Still, Don Balon’s report makes it clear CFC would have plenty of competition for Rabiot’s signature this summer.