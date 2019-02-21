Video: Ross Barkley scores superb wonder-goal to make it Chelsea 2-0 Malmo

Ross Barkley has scored a delightful free-kick wonder-goal to make it 2-0 to Chelsea against Malmo in the Europa League this evening.

The England international hasn’t always been Chelsea’s most convincing performer this season, but showed his immense potential with this superbly-struck effort into the back of the net.

Chelsea are now 4-1 up on aggregate against Malmo, having won 2-1 away from home in their first leg encounter last week.

And while this has not been the most memorable Chelsea performance tonight, this was a pretty memorable strike from Barkley: