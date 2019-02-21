Video: Arsenal surely through now after Sokratis goal vs BATE Borisov

Arsenal have gone 3-0 up against BATE Borisov thanks to this headed goal from substitute Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

The Greece international didn’t take long to get himself on the score sheet for the Gunners, who must now surely be home and dry against BATE in this Europa League tie.

Despite losing 1-0 in the first leg last week, an own goal and a header from Shkodran Mustafi put Arsenal back in control in the first half.

Sokratis has now made it three for the home side and fans will hope this can kick-start their run to the Europa League final, where a win may well represent their best hope of getting back into the Champions League for next season.