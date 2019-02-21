€60m star eager for Manchester City transfer this summer

Manchester City are reportedly the favoured destination of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Don Balon, Kroos is keen on a new challenge and wants specifically to play in the Premier League with Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Germany international has played under Guardiola before at Bayern Munich and makes sense as a target for City due to their need for a long-term Fernandinho replacement.

Kroos is perfectly suited to Guardiola’s very specific style of football, and it would no doubt be exciting for many neutrals to see such a top player come to England.

The 29-year-old is a four-time Champions League winner and also a World Cup winner with Germany, so his experience could be just what City need to make that step up to becoming a real force at home and in Europe.

Don Balon claim Kroos would likely only cost around €60million this summer, which seems a bargain for a player of his calibre and experience.