Tottenham face serious competition from Euro giants for €25m transfer target

Tottenham will reportedly have to fend off Inter if they wish to complete the signing of Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen this summer.

The 22-year-old has impressed for the Blucerchiati this season, making 25 appearances across all competitions and establishing himself as a key figure in their backline.

SEE MORE: Tottenham sent scouts to watch four possible transfer targets in Italy last weekend

However, it would appear as though the Serie A outfit are set to come under pressure to keep hold of their prized asset this summer, with both Spurs and Inter clashing for his signature.

According to Calciomercato, Inter are now ready to step up their pursuit of the Danish defender, but seemingly have ground to make up as it’s claimed Tottenham have already held a meeting to discuss their €25m-rated transfer target.

Time will tell if that gives Mauricio Pochettino the advantage is his apparent bid to bolster his defensive options ahead of next season, but they’ll have a challenge on their hands from Inter with the Italian giants also seemingly eager to bring in reinforcements in that department.

Both clubs appear to have options in the likes of Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez, while Inter have Milan Skriniar and Stefan de Vrij.

However, perhaps in terms of quality depth and long-term options, Andersen would give them something extra as he looks to have a bright future ahead of him for club and country.

A possible advantage for Inter is that Andersen has now settled in Italy and knows Serie A, by joining the Nerazzurri he could take his game to the next level with a side pushing for Champions League qualification and beyond that, a title challenge.