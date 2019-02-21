Video: Mbappe roasts Montpellier defender with sublime nutmeg as PSG cruise to another victory

Paris Saint Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe showed off his dribbling skills once again during a 5-1 thrashing of Montpellier on Wednesday evening.
The French champions extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 15 points after their latest victory, thanks to goals from Layvin Kurzawa, Angel Di Maria, Christopher Nkunku, a Vitorino Hilton own goal and a late Mbappe strike.
The World Cup winner continued his run of fine performances as he ran the Montpellier defence ragged, with one moment, in particular, standing out as a prime example of his ability on the ball.
Mbappe picked up possession on the left-hand side before roasting the full-back in front of him with a sublime nutmeg, which was well received by the Parc Des Princes crowd.
Check out the 20-year-old’s outrageous skill below, via Twitter.
Just Kylian Mbappe embarrassing defenders once again ?#PSG pic.twitter.com/NJFeyNYoFy
— GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) February 20, 2019
Mbappe leaving bodies on the field every week RT @TazPhalora: Beautiful ?#PSGMHSC
— Fuerza Básik (@fuerzabasik) February 21, 2019