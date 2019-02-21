It was a night to forget for Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

The Portuguese superstar unsurprisingly got a hostile reception from the home fans on his return to the Spanish capital, following his trophy-laden stint at rivals Real Madrid.

SEE MORE: Video: Cristiano Ronaldo trolls Atletico Madrid fans on his return to Spain

Having won five Champions League trophies already during his career, Ronaldo was keen to remind those giving him stick of his achievements, as seen in the video below.

Koke was asked about the gesture after the game, and the Atleti ace seemingly had a little fun in having a dig at the Juventus forward.

“I don’t know why Cristiano did that gesture, maybe he wanted to say hello to someone,” he is quoted as saying by Calciomercato.

The two sides meet again for the second leg on March 12, with Juve now having it all to do to turn the tie in their favour and advance to keep Ronaldo’s hopes of adding a sixth trophy to his collection alive.

For now though, it sounds as though Koke is enjoying the moment and the fact that his side hold a commanding lead after an impressive performance on Wednesday night, with Ronaldo arguably better off focusing on the tie in front of him as opposed to the past.